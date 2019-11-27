Candidates for Northeast and Southwest wards in Winston-Salem are active as the filing period for the city’s eight council positions and the office of mayor approaches on Monday.
Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon is running as a Democrat for the Northeast Ward seat now held by incumbent Democrat Vivian Burke, who has not yet said whether she plans to run again.
Scott Andree-Bowen is running as a Democrat for the Southwest Ward seat now held by incumbent Democrat Dan Besse, who has announced that he will be running for District 74 in the N.C. House.
The District 74 incumbent, Republican Debra Conrad, recently announced her plans to leave office and endorsed Lewisville Town Council Member Jeff Zenger for her seat. Because a candidate cannot file for multiple offices, Besse can’t run again for his council seat if he files to run in the House.
Parmon is the daughter of former county commissioner and state legislator Earline Parmon, who died in 2016.
“My mom taught me that if you are not going to be part of the solution, don’t be part of the problem,” Parmon said. “You can either sit on your couch at home and talk about it, or you can get off your couch and help make a difference.”
Parmon said the problems she wants to tackle include the lack of good jobs, housing and childhood education and hunger.
“The people in the Northwest Ward are hurting,” she said. “I don’t have a magic wand where I am going to come in and fix everyone’s problems. It is going to take more than one person and more than one day to fix the problems. I’m not promising anybody anything. But I will fight for the things we need that are equitable in our area.”
Parmon said she is a veteran of military service who now works as a community activist.
Andree-Bowen is a minister and manages a food pantry at a church in Winston-Salem, according to his announcement for Southwest Ward. He said he has spent the past 15 years in ministries, non-profits and in educational roles around the city.
Andree-Bowen said that the experiences have guided his path to be a community advocate.
If elected, Andree-Bowen said, he will focus on economic development and improving the environment in the city, and will make city government more open by holding monthly open forum meetings in Southwest Ward.
He said he has served on the Urban Food Policy Council for the past two years, including one year as vice chair, and that he has written policy recommendations and worked on ways to provide more access for local and urban farmers.
Andree-Bowen said he has also served as a member of the Breakfast in Classroom Task Force as part of Mayor Allen Joines’ “Think Orange” anti-hunger campaign, meeting with school officials to make sure every child was getting something to eat in the morning. He contributed to a report on child feeding presented to the school board in May of 2019.
Although filing does not start until Tuesday, some candidates, both challengers and incumbents, have been getting their names out in advance of the filing date.
For South Ward, incumbent Democrat John Larson has said he’ll run, as will a Democratic challenger, Mackenzie Cates-Allen.
Northwest Ward incumbent Democrat Jeff MacIntosh has said he’s in the race as well.
