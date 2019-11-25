Flat Rock Middle and Kimmel Farm Elementary schools in southwestern Forsyth County were evacuated this afternoon after a bomb threat, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Administrators at Flat Rock Middle School received the threat in a phone call about 2 p.m., said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
The threat was called in when the school was dismissing its students, and the remaining students and staff members were evacuated, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. As a precaution, nearby Kimmel Farm Elementary also was evacuated, Campbell and Howell said.
A police dog searched, but didn't find any explosive devices at Flat Rock Middle or at Kimmel Farm Elementary, Howell said.
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to the report of the bomb threat at Flat Rock, Howell and Campbell said.
Flat Rock Middle at 4648 Ebert Road has an enrollment of 869 students, according to a school document. Kimmel Farm Elementary at 4672 Ebert Road has an enrollment of 815 students.
The evacuations at both schools affected the dismissal of students, Campbell said. Some of the Kimmel Farm buses are running later than normal this afternoon, he said.
"While we have no reason to believe there was any validity to the threat, we take all threats seriously ...," Campbell said. "We appreciate parents patience and understanding since dismissal was impacted."
The sheriff office also noticed that there would be delays in parents picking up their children from both schools, Howell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.