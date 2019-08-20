Winston-Salem police have identified the two victims in Tuesday’s shooting in the 700 block of Efird Street and provided other details about the incident.
Officers found Jayden Maurice Jamison, 16, and Jake Denard Westmoreland, 34, both of Efird Street with apparent gunshot wounds in their home at 9:52 a.m., police said.
Jamison and Westmoreland were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told investigators that two men armed with handguns entered the house and stole an undetermined amount of money, police said.
During the robbery, the suspects shot Jamison and Westmoreland and ran from the scene, police said.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the robbery and shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.