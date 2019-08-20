Two people were injured in a shooting this morning near Harwood and Efird streets, which is off Ogburn Avenue.

PHOTOS: Shooting scene on Efird Street.

The victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., and begin talking to people living in the 600 block of Efird Street. 

Detectives were sent to assist, he said.

No further details were available. 

lodonnell@wsjournal.com

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

