Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Police officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department respond to a double shooting in the area of Akron Drive and Ogburn Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190821w_nws_shooting
Police officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department respond to a double shooting in the area of Akron Drive and Ogburn Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190821w_nws_shooting
Police officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department respond to a double shooting in the area of Akron Drive and Ogburn Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190821w_nws_shooting
A police officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department gestures while responding to a double shooting in the area of Akron Drive and Ogburn Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190821w_nws_shooting
Police officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department respond to a double shooting in the area of Akron Drive and Ogburn Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190821w_nws_shooting
Andrew Dye/Journal
Police officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department respond to a double shooting in the area of Akron Drive and Ogburn Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190821w_nws_shooting
Andrew Dye/Journal
Police officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department respond to a double shooting in the area of Akron Drive and Ogburn Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190821w_nws_shooting
Andrew Dye/Journal
A police officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department gestures while responding to a double shooting in the area of Akron Drive and Ogburn Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190821w_nws_shooting