RALEIGH — Two high school seniors from Forsyth County will attend N.C. State University in the fall on its most prestigious scholarship.
The university has announced that Sami Atassi of the Early College of Forsyth and Jeanine Ikekhua of Salem Academy have won Park Scholarships for the class of 2024.
Sami Atassi is vice president of his senior class at the Early College and a Crosby Scholar. He also has been a volunteer at The SECU Family House for three years and is a member of both the National Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for students at two-year colleges. He lives in Clemmons and is the son of Amer Atassi and Reem Farra. At N.C. State, Atassi plans to major in biology with a pre-medicine track.
Jeanine Ikekhua serves as president of the Model United Nations team, president of the Black Student Union and secretary of the debate team at Salem Academy. Ikekhua also is a volunteer at her local library. She lives in Winston-Salem and is the daughter of Ibitayo Ikekhua. At N.C. State, Ikekhua plans to major in international studies.
A Park Scholarship covers all expenses — tuition, fees, room, board, books, supplies and travel — of four years of study at N.C. State and awards grants for personal and professional experiences. The scholarship is valued at $111,000 over four years for North Carolina residents.
The incoming class of 41 Park Scholars was chosen from more than 2,000 applicants based on achievement, scholarship, leadership, service and character. This year's scholarship winners include 28 students from North Carolina and 13 students from 10 other states.
