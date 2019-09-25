Two Forsyth County seats in the N.C. General Assembly — one in the House, the other in the Senate — could be harder for Republicans to hold as a result of redistricting plans drawn up under a court order.
The House seat is District 74, which in its new configuration would take in southwestern Forsyth County and reach into Winston-Salem at various points. While the proposed district includes strongly Republican parts of western Forsyth, it also includes substantial areas of dependably Democratic voting on the southwestern side of Winston-Salem.
The other district potentially yielding a close contest is the proposed 31st District in the state Senate, where three-term GOP Sen. Joyce Krawiec has yet to face a close race.
The new 31st would include the reliably Republican Kernersville and Walkertown areas, but it would also include many Winston-Salem neighborhoods where minority voters give precincts a distinctly Democratic tilt. Even with solid-red Davie County tossed in, the new district could be competitive.
One Democrat, Winston-Salem Council Member Dan Besse, has already announced plans to vigorously contest the 74th District, now held by four-term Republican Rep. Debra Conrad. After looking at the numbers from the new 74th's past voting history, Besse feels he has a shot.
Even Besse acknowledges that in the newly-drawn 74th, the GOP on paper still has the upper edge.
"If I'm the Republican candidate I would think I would be able to win it, but if I work my tail off I ought to be able to win," Besse said. "If you look at the specifics of the district in which I have been placed, I have looked at those numbers and that is a very competitive district."
Conrad declined to discuss any analysis of the makeup of her new district, saying that she feels that until the courts approve the new districts, she shouldn't talk about their political slants.
"It will be whatever it is," Conrad said. "Until I know what the judges think there is no sense in having any thoughts whatsoever."
She did add this, based on her 18 years as a county commissioner before going to Raleigh and adding seven more years (so far) of holding elective office:
"All I can say is that a Democrat has never defeated me in 25 years," she said.
The new districts are not yet set in stone for the 2020 election cycle, since a court must rule on whether the districts were drawn according to the requirements of a Sept. 3 court order that said the existing districts were the result of "extreme partisan gerrymandering" that favored the GOP.
Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College in Salisbury, rates both Conrad's and Krawiec's potential districts as competitive districts that lean Republican. Bitzer published his analysis of how the new districts shape up on his Old North State Politics blog on Sept. 18.
Bitzer used a web site called PlanScore.org to examine voter data from the new districts. Districts that look strong for either party earn a "likely" rating, while others are only "leaning." Then there's that small group of districts, including House 74 and Senate 31, that he classifies as "competitive leaning" to one party or the other based on recent voting history.
Bitzer "predicts" the Republican should get 54.5% of the vote in House 74, and 54.1% of the vote in Senate 31. The prediction word is in quotation marks because Bitzer takes pains to point out that his model isn't attempting to say who'll actually win. He's only looking for patterns based on 2016 voting.
Of course, every race is different: If Conrad gets the same level of support that U.S. Congressional Republicans got in 2016, she should walk away with 57% of the vote in her new district, a Journal analysis shows.
On the other hand, if the contest more resembles the levels of support in the 2016 Gubernatorial race, when Democrat Roy Cooper beat incumbent GOP Gov. Pat McCrory, Conrad could squeak by with only a 52% win.
Or not: Besse interprets the county's recent voter history as showing a shift to the Democrats that he hopes will continue.
Conrad certainly had to work harder for her win in 2018, when she was heavily outspent by Democratic challenger Terri LeGrand. LeGrand spent more than $730,000 to Conrad's total of around $235,000. Conrad won with 55% of the vote, down from earlier wins in 2012, 2014 and 2016, when she got around 64 percent of the vote.
Over on the Senate side, Krawiec's chances look pretty good if she gets the same kind of support that the GOP congressional candidates got in 2016. Those candidates received 56% of the vote that year in the precincts that Krawiec would represent under the new redistricting plan.
The 2016 election cycle was in a presidential election year, as 2020 will also be. Turnout is typically much higher when the presidential contest is at the top of the ballot.
If the division between Republican and Democratic votes were to more resemble that in the 2016 gubernatorial contest, the GOP total could be down to 52% in the 31st.
All those are big "ifs." Krawiec has never won less than 61% of the vote in the 31st, although that was based on its configuration prior to the recent court order.
