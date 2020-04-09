GREENSBORO — Two fishing cats have been born at the Greensboro Science Center, the second litter born as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums fishing cat Species Survival Plan, the center announced Thursday.
The kittens' genders are not known yet, and the keepers will keep their distance from the new family as they settle in, the news release said. Once the mother, Tallulah, is comfortable away from the kittens, the veterinary team will give the kittens a full exam.
"Mom and kittens are doing well and eating well. Tallulah is very attentive to and protective of her babies and is taking great care of them," keeper Megan Hankins said in the news release.
The center said it will be about three months before the kittens will be on exhibit — after they are able to easily move around, get in and out of the water, jump and climb.
Fishing cats typically stay with their mother until they're about 9 months old, the center said.
"That is about the time that they would normally disperse on their own in the wild and you will see Tallulah actively trying to push them out at that point." Rachael Campbell, assistant curator terrestrial, said in the release. "They will not be introduced to Mako (the father) again. In the wild they are solitary, so males play no role in raising the kittens."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.