They have never met but Jeffrey Bryson and Darren Leak Johnson both know the pain of losing a mother to violence. Their mothers died in December, 17 years apart. But a few months ago, Darren Johnson was charged with murdering Jeffrey Bryson's mother in a complicated case that was once thought closed but is now reopened.
Not only is Darren Johnson facing a first-degree murder charge in the 1985 death of 65-year-old Blanche Bryson, but the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission is raising doubts about the guilt of the man currently serving time for Bryson's death — Merritt Drayton Williams.
And as a result, two families are grappling with what it all means.
"It's shocking," said Jeffrey Bryson, who now lives with his family in Maryland and recently retired from the nonprofit NeighborWorks. "Of course, you think all of this is over and then you find out that 30 years later there is another person who is being looked at."
Winston-Salem police charged Johnson, 53, with murder a few days after the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission held a four-day hearing on Williams' claims of innocence in the Bryson case and another murder case — the 1983 death of Arthur Wilson. The commission decided there was sufficient evidence of innocence to merit a review from a panel of three superior court judges. The panel will hold a special hearing next year in Forsyth Superior Court to determine whether Williams should be exonerated. Williams, 61, is serving two life terms, plus 10 years for three homicides.
The commission didn't find sufficient evidence of innocence in the Wilson case. Williams has never contested his conviction of manslaughter in a third homicide — the death of Mary Smith.
According to the commission documents, Johnson confessed to killing Bryson on Dec. 10, 1985 after breaking into her house and stated that Williams was not there with him when he strangled her. His DNA was found on Bryson's nail clippings.
Johnson's sister and brother said their mother was murdered on Dec. 8, 1968, and Johnson was in and out of the foster care system as a child, where he was physically abused. He moved to Columbia, S.C., to start his life anew after recently getting out of prison.
"It's heartbreaking," his brother, James Johnson said. "He was doing everything right."
Jeffrey Bryson, then working as a lawyer in Winston-Salem, found his mother sprawled in the living room in 1985, a lamp chord wrapped around her neck, and her house on Gilmer Avenue ransacked. When he comes back to Winston-Salem, he avoids going to the neighborhood where his mother died.
But he doesn't want people to remember his mother as another homicide statistic. On Thursday, the day Democratic House Rep. Elijah Cummings died, Jeffrey Bryson recalled a quote from Cummings: "Our children are the living messages we send to a future we will never see."
That quote, Bryson said, perfectly encapsulated the life of his mother.
She worked as a cafeteria manager at Anderson High School and several other schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system, he said. His mother was also involved at St. James AME Church on Patterson Avenue.
And even though his mother and father never graduated from college, their four children did, Jeffrey Bryson said. And her grandchildren are in college. Jeffrey Bryson said his son recently graduated from college in Maryland, and his nephew will soon graduate from Morehouse, he said.
"Her legacy is what people keep missing," Jeffrey Bryson said. "She contributed and her family contributed."
He said he knows little about the new developments in his mother's case.
"I'm not in a position to criticize the police or the judicial system," he said. "I don't know anything about that."
'It broke my heart'
Angela Johnson-Eddings and her husband encouraged Darren Johnson to come to South Carolina after a prison stint, where he served time for a number of crimes, including armed robbery.
Johnson-Eddings said she and her husband got Darren Johnson into transitional housing. He was participating in programs to help him get on his feet.
James Johnson said his brother had just gotten money from social security for his disability, which was mental illness.
"His life was finally meaning something to him," he said. "To watch things happening for him, it was beautiful. I knew my brother would never see the inside of a prison again. He had his own place and financial stability."
In March, commission investigators tracked down Johnson in South Carolina. In the 1980s, a police detective had interviewed Johnson about the Bryson case after another man, Robbin Carmichael, came forward and admitted his involvement. He also told police Johnson drove him to Bryson's house that night in 1985. Johnson denied involvement.
Investigators wanted to obtain a DNA sample from Johnson since it didn't appear that the police had one on file. During the interview, Johnson confessed, saying that he had choked Bryson and that he may have done it with a chord. He also said he was high on drugs at the time.
He also confessed to Winston-Salem police, who came down to South Carolina to interview him.
Sometime during the summer, he told his family. Johnson-Eddings said he called her one day and told her that some people came down from Winston-Salem about something that happened years ago.
He wouldn't say what it was. Then she didn't hear from him for awhile, leading her to come to his place.
"He came to the door and that's when he sat me down and told me the story about this lady and some guys went to her house and the lady ended up getting killed," she said.
She asked him if he killed her and he said the lady caught him off guard and he grabbed her and he choked her.
"I couldn't believe what he was telling me," Johnson-Eddings said. "Our mother got killed when I was 6 and he was a baby."
According to court documents, their mother, Shirley Mae Johnson, was killed on Dec. 8, 1968. Johnson-Eddings said she was beaten to death. John Cole Jr. was charged with murder and later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 16 years to 20 years in prison. He was released in 1977. He died in 2012.
"He never mentioned anything to me because if he did I would have said something because he took a life and I just couldn't see how he done that," she said.
James Johnson said he believes his brother broke into Bryson's house but he doesn't think his brother killed her. That's because Darren Johnson told investigators with the Innocence Commission that after he choked Bryson, he ransacked the house and then came out. He picked up Carmichael and returned to the house. Carmichael went into the house, he said, for a few minutes and then came out.
Carmichael told commission investigators that Johnson went into the house and not him and that after he came out, Johnson wouldn't talk about what happened. Johnson threatened to kill Carmichael if he kept asking about it, Carmichael told the commission, according to a transcript of the hearing.
Johnson-Eddings and James Johnson said they hurt for Bryson's family.
"I would say to them my heart goes out to them," James Johnson said. "We had our mom snatched away from us when we were babies. I hope they can find it in their heart to forgive my brother for what happened."
There has been no firm date for the hearing in Williams' case. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has publicly criticized the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission for its decision on the Bryson case and has argued that Johnson and Williams could have committed the break-in together and gone their separate ways. They also point out that Johnson was on LSD at the time, meaning he might not have remembered that Williams was there. Williams, however, gave inconsistent statements and named several accomplices, none of whom were ever arrested. He never named Johnson.
Darren Johnson is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. His case is in Forsyth District Court. Forsyth County prosecutors will at some point seek an indictment that will send the case to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date is set or a plea deal is negotiated.
Jeffrey Bryson said he strives to remember the legacy of his mother.
"After all these years, her living and then dying ...wasn't in vain," he said. "I take pride in that."
