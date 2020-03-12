Two city employees in Winston-Salem have been exposed to the coronavirus, but they have not contracted the disease, city officials said Thursday afternoon.
The city learned earlier Thursday about two employees who have been directly or indirectly exposed to the virus, the city said in a statement.
"Both went into self-quarantine as soon as they learned of their exposure," the city said. "One employee was exposed to two people who have tested positive for the virus.
"The other employee has a child who was exposed to someone with the virus, and who is exhibiting symptoms," the city said.
No city employee has tested positive for coronavirus, the city said.
The news about the two city employees being exposed to the virus happened the same day when two cases of the coronavirus were reported in Forsyth County.
Amid the spread of the virus locally, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced Thursday that the city is taking additional measures to slow the spread of the disease within the community and within the city workforce.
"Our situation in Winston-Salem is rapidly evolving," Joines said. "It is imperative that every citizen immediately begin practicing those measures that can slow the spread of the disease.
"And I urge those who are most at risk, including the elderly and those who have compromised immune systems, to take extra precautions," Joines said.
Effectively immediately, city departments have been instructed to cancel all non-essential city-sponsored events that involve public participation, the city said.
All business travel for city employees outside of Forsyth County is canceled unless otherwise authorized by City Manager Lee Garrity or one of his assistants.
The city has stepped up its routine for sanitizing city-owned buildings, especially door handles and other surfaces that come in frequent contact with people, the city said.
To further slow the spread of the disease in the community, Joines said he is supporting Gov. Roy Cooper’s request that the organizers of any event expected to draw more than 100 people cancel their plans.
Like termites and bedbugs .. it's everywhere everywhere
