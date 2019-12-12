Twenty officers and four civilian employees received promotions Thursday within the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Lt. Brian W. Dobey was promoted to captain, the city of Winston-Salem said in a statement.
Dobey has served 25 years in the police department, including stints in the agency’s patrol, criminal investigations, and professional standards divisions as well as its recruiting unit and the office of Police Chief Catrina Thompson. Dobey is a graduate of Western Carolina University, the West Point Leadership Program and the Piedmont Leadership Academy.
Dobey is a certified general instructor and has coordinated the department’s crisis intervention team since 2006, the city said.
Other promotions consisted of Sgt. Marcus T. Hamilton to lieutenant and Cpls. John C. Boger, Jason E. Bryant, Thomas A. Day and Bradly B. Sisk to sergeant.
Promoted to corporal were Officers A. E. Azmon, Lacey S. Barnes, Matthew B. Hatch, John M. Heyer, Bryant T. Holland, Jason S. Hollifield, Lonnie D. Oakley II, Caitlin J. Reynolds, Bradley C. Richardson, Charles T. Speight, Kymberli R. Stover, Kyle A. Walker, Trevor R. Watson, and Ryan W. Westmoreland, the city said.
Records Specialist Jill C. Alexander was promoted to records squad supervisor. Erin E. Warren, a forensic services squad supervisor, was promoted to an assistant supervisor in forensic services.
Darien J. Robinson, a forensics technician, was promoted to a squad supervisor in forensic services, the city said. Stephanie D. Ognosky, a senior office assistant, was promoted to a program administrator for the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
