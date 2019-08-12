A true crime documentary series set in Clemmons will premiere on the Viceland cable channel later this month.
"The Devil You Know," a five-episode series about the case of Pazuzu Algarad — an avowed demon worshiper accused in two murders — will make its debut at 10 p.m. Aug. 27.
The show will feature interviews with local journalists, including Winston-Salem Journal reporter Michael Hewlett, as well as authorities, friends and neighbors of Algarad and people who were close to his victims.
Viceland describes the series as its "first foray into serialized true crime storytelling."
Pazuzu Algarad
Pazuzu Algarad, whose 2015 death in Raleigh's Central Prison was ruled a suicide, was accused of killing one of the two men buried behind a house where he lived in Clemmons. He was charged with accessory to murder on an accusation that he helped bury the second man.
Algarad was an avowed Satanist who had his teeth filed into points when he died. His autopsy said he had
Satanic symbols and writings on his body, including “Lucifer” and “666.” He also had a black Nazi sign and a black demon on his body, according to the autopsy report.
Pazuzu Algarad house
Investigators from the SBI and Forsyth County Sheriffs Department prepare to enter the front door at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons, NC, Monday, Oct. 6, 2014. Human remains were found buried in the back yard over the weekend, and two persons living in the house have been arrested.
Amber Burch and Krystal Matlock
Amber Burch (left) and Krystal Matlock, seen in mugshots around the time they were charged in connection with two Clemmons murders.
Burch, who was Pazuzu Algarad's girlfriend, pleaded guilty in 2017 to second-degree murder, armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder. Prosecutors said she killed Tommy Dean Welch and helped bury Joshua Fredrick Wetzler. Both were killed in 2009.
Matlock pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiracy to accessory after the fact of first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Fredrick Wetzler. She was accused of helping bury his body.
Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch
Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch
Josh Wetzler
Josh Wetzler
Josh Wetzler
Josh Wetzler in 2007
Pazuzu Algarad case
Investigators with the State Bureau of Investigation unload equipment at the Clemmons home where Pazuzu Algarad lived.
Location where bodies were found
Bodies found
A Clemmons firefighter in hazmat gear exits the front door at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in October 2014 as investigations continued in the case involving the discovery of two human skeletons buried in the backyard.
Bodies found
Investigators wore hazmat suits to while searching inside house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in October 2014.
CIT WSJ_1008_Body
Investigators from the SBI, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, and Clemmons firefighters continued searching for evidence at 2749 Knob Hill Drive where a pair of human skeletons were found buried in shallow graves.
Bodies found in yard at Clemmons home
Capt. Millard Shepherd, of the Forsyth County Sheriffs Department Investigative Services office, examines the crime scene in the back yard of 2749 Knob Hill Drive, in Clemmons on Monday, Oct. 6, 2014. Human skeletal remains were found in a pair of shallow graves, and the occupants of the house were arrested.
Bodies found
Forsyth County deputies remained on the scene at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons on Monday, Oct. 6. 2014, where two skeletons were found buried in the backyard.
Bodies found in yard at Clemmons home
Forsyth County attorney Lonnie Albright, left, and Chief Deputy Brad Stanley enter the crime scene at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons on Monday, Oct. 6, 2014. Human remains were found buried in shallow graves in the backyard.
Bodies found
Major Elizabeth Pritchard, center, of the Forsyth County Sheriffs Office, confers with a Clemmons firefighter wearing a hazmat suit after emerging from 2749 Knob Hill Drive in October 2014.
Bodies found
Clemmons firefighters wore HAZMAT suits inside the house where Pazuzu Algarad lived in October 2014.
Bodies found
Investigators from the SBI and Forsyth County Sheriffs Department prepare to remove evidence at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons on Monday, Oct. 6, 2014. Human remains were found buried in the backyard.
Pazuzu Algarad house
Investigators were back at 2749 Knob Hill Road in Clemmons on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014, after utility crews cleared debris on Thursday.
Bodies found
File — In this Oct. 6, 2014 photo, crime scene awnings from the SBI are seen in the backyard of a house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons. Excavations uncovered two sets of human remains in shallow graves, right, and investigators planned to drain a swimming pool in search of more evidence.
Bodies found
The backyard of the house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons shows signs of police excavations and writing on the walls of a disused swimming pool Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014. Investigators from the SBI and Forsyth County Sheriffs Office discovered a pair of human skeletons buried in the yard.
Algarad house
Human remains of two people were found buried in shallow graves in the backyard of the Clemmons home where Pazuzu Algarad lived. The remains were removed by authorities.
Bodies found
A hole is seen in the back yard of 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons. Two bodies were discovered in shallow graves in October 2014.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A front-end loader and workers from the Clemmons public works department cleared debris from the back yard at 2749 Knob Hill Drive on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014, where the remains of Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch, missing since 2009, were discovered the week before
Clemmons investigation
A front-end loader and workers from the Clemmons public works department cleared debris from the back yard at 2749 Knob Hill Drive, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014.
Bodies found in yard at Clemmons home
An SBI investigator examines the front door at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons on Oct. 6, 2014. Pazuzu Algarad lived there with girlfriend Amber Burch. Both were charged with murder after two bodies were found buried in the backyard.
Investigation
A Clemmons firefighter in yellow coveralls, mask and air tank peers out a window in October 2014 at 2749 Knob Hill Road, where the skeletal remains of two unidentified people were found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard.
Pazuzu Algarad house
Seen through an open window, a group of air fresheners hang from a chandelier in one of the room inside the Pazuzu Algarad house.
Pazuzu Algarad house
The bizarre interior of Pazuzu Algarad's former home at 2749 Knob Hill Drive was exposed as the house was torn down on Friday, April 24, 2015.
Pazuzu Algarad house
Building condemnation signs were posted at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons, NC, seen Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014, following an intensive investigation.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A view through a front window of Pazuzu Algarad house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons.
Front door of home at Clemmons homicide scene
Signs warning police away from the premises are seen posted to the front door of the house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons in October 2014. The bodies of two men were found buried in shallow graves in the backyard.
Bodies found
A pentagram is seen painted on a back wall of the house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons.
Pazuzu Algarad house
Video recorded by the Forsyth County Housing and Community Development Department shows the debris-strewn interior of a Clemmons home where two bodies were found.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A view through a front window of Pazuzu Algarad house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A poster from the movie, "A Clockwork Orange", along with scribblings and drawings on the walls, came to light as Pazuzu Algarad's house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons was demolished, Friday, April 24, 2015.
Pazuzu Algarad house
The front room of the house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons, where the bodies of Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch were found buried in the backyard.
Pazuzu Algarad house
Pazuzu Algarad's drawings and wall grafitti were exposed to daylight as the walls of his house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons were torn down Friday, April 24, 2015.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A bathroom in the house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons, where the bodies of Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch were found buried in the backyard.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A bedroom in the house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons, where the bodies of Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch were found buried in the backyard.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A bedroom in the house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons where the bodies of Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch were found buried in the backyard.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A crew member from Charles Harris Construction Company drags a piece of fencing from the backyard of the Pazuzu Algarad house.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A crew from Charles Harris Construction Company removes tarp-loads of items from the Pazuzu Algarad house.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A crew from Charles Harris Construction Company stacks a load of fencing for transportation to the landfill as part of clean-up of the Pazuzu Algarad house.
Pazuzu Algarad house
Pazuzu Algarad's former home at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons, NC, was completely demolished by 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2015.
Pazuzu Algarad house
An excavator tore into the Pazuzu Algarad house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons, NC, Friday, April 24, 2015. Human remains were found buried in the back yard last summer, and Algarad and two others have been charged with the murders.
Pazuzu Algarad house
The Pazuzu Algarad house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons, NC, was demolished in under two hours Friday, April 24, 2015. Human remains were found buried in the back yard in 2014.
Pazuzu Algarad house
As an excavator tore into the walls of Pazuzu Algarad's house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons on Friday, April 24, 2015, graffiti, symbols, and arcane writings wwere exposed to daylight.
Pazuzu Algarad house
Neighbors and other spectators watched the notorious Pazuzu Algarad house on Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons being torn down on Friday, April 24, 2015.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A crew from Charles Harris Construction Company removes the contents of the garage at the Pazuzu Algarad house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons on Wednesday, April 22, 2015. Two bodies were discovered buried in the backyard in October 2014.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A crew from Charles Harris Construction Company removes the contents of the garage at the Pazuzu Algarad house.
Pazuzu Algarad house in Clemmons
A view of the vacated home at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. In early October 2014 human remains were found in the backyard.
Pazuzu Algarad house
A sign warns people to stay off the property where the house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons once stood.
