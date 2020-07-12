Q: I’d been going to the gym to lift weights three times a week since I retired. My gym is still closed because of the virus and I don’t want to lose my progress. What can I do at home to help?
Answer: There are benefits to being physically fit at any age, but the health perks become even more notable as we age. Research shows weightlifting not only improves muscle strength, but also metabolism, and balance. In addition, strength training can have an impact at a cellular level—helping you look and feel more energetic. Resistance training stimulates bone growth and strengthening and can help ease joint pain. Some evidence indicates it can improve your mood and sleep, as well. Missing workouts can not only be a bummer, it can cause other challenges, such as significant muscle loss. Studies show that our muscles tend to atrophy after the age of 40 — especially without the benefit of strength training.
Even if you are not able to go to the gym and do not have gym equipment at home you can still find ways to do similar training. Almost every exercise that can be done at the gym can be done at home with some modifications. There are a number of exercises that do not require any equipment at all, such as squats, planks, lunges, burpees and step ups.
If you usually train with weights but can’t currently get to the gym try to simulate exercises like bicep curls or chest flys with items you can find around the house, such as cans of food, jugs of milk or water, or laundry detergent. You can also use resistance bands which are relatively inexpensive and widely available online. Focus on working all of the major muscle groups, including arms, legs, shoulders and trunk with a goal of lifting a weight just heavy enough to achieve 10 to 15 repetitions before the muscles become fatigued. The National Strength and Conditioning Association recommends older adults perform strength training exercises two to three days a week for 20 to 30 minutes.
Classes are a good way to safely begin or even restart your exercise routine. Silver Sneakers, a health and fitness program designed for adults over 65 years old, has a variety of strength workouts available online. Visit silversneakers.com to find a class that is right for you. You may want to see if your gym has online weight classes available, too.
Aerobic exercise, such as walking, swimming and running, is important to strengthen the lungs and heart, but strength training is the only thing that can slow and possibly reverse muscle loss. You can begin strength training at any age and reap the benefits. A combination of aerobic and strengthen exercises are key for optimal health.
Keep in mind you should not experience pain while lifting weights. However, there may be some discomfort associated with muscle fatigue and it is normal to feel some soreness the day after. Be careful to not overdo it and cause harm to yourself. Strains, sprains and tissue damage can take weeks to heal. It is recommended that you stop immediately if you feel any sharp pain in your muscle or joint and contact your physician. It is always a good idea to talk with your healthcare provider about your specific plan and goals before starting any exercise regimen.
Q: What is long-term care insurance? What are some things I should consider before purchasing a policy?
Answer: Long-term care refers to the daily assistance that people with chronic illnesses, disabilities or other conditions require over an extended period of time. The type of assistance needed can range from help with daily activities — such as bathing, dressing and eating — to skilled care that is provided by nurses, therapists or other professionals. Typically, employer-based health insurance will not cover extended care services, and only under specific conditions will Medicare cover a short stay in a nursing home or a limited amount of at home care. The median cost of a bed in a nursing home rose 2% in 2019 to $102,200 a year. Some people choose to buy long-term care insurance to help cover these potential long-term care expenses.
It is important to do your research when considering purchasing long-term care insurance. Some long-term care insurance companies will offer higher premiums or even deny coverage to people based on age or serious preexisting health conditions. Also consider policy premiums and the fact that many will rise over time. In the future, if the premium were to increase beyond what you could afford, there is the potential that you could lose the money that you have already invested in the policy.
AARP advisors suggest the optimal age to look for a policy if you are single is between 60 and 65 years of age, adding that couples should look at coverage options 5 years earlier. Your time frame for exploring these options may need to vary depending on your overall health and family medical history.
You may also wish to consider your personal support system as you try to decide whether a long-term care insurance policy is right for you. A large network of family or friends who are willing and able to care for you — long term, if needed — might affect whether you decide to purchase a policy or not. It is always important to involve your support network in these discussions as early as possible to ensure that you are all on the same page.
Of course, finances are a chief consideration as well. A financial adviser or an elder law attorney would be a great resource to advise you on ways to save for future long-term care expenses and to talk you through the pros and cons of purchasing long-term care insurance.
