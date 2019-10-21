A bid by Truliant Federal Credit Union to expand its headquarters and create a new entrance from Burke Mill Road hit a snag on Monday when a member of the Winston-Salem City Council used a parliamentary maneuver to force a delay on part of the request.
Advocates and opponents of the company’s rezoning request filled many of the seats at Monday’s meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council, which voted 7-1 to approve the company’s request to change its site plan in a way that would allow it to double its office space and eventually add hundreds of additional jobs.
South Ward Council Member John Larson, who cast the only vote against the site plan amendment, then made what is called a “no consideration” motion to prevent the second part of the Truliant request from coming to a vote.
That second part would rezone an acre of land the company needs to create access to Burke Mill Road, an access point that would be in addition to one that Truliant has off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
Under council rules, the second part of the Truliant request will come back for a vote on Nov. 4.
Burke Mill Road is a heavily traveled street. Although city officials said a traffic study underway shows that the new Truliant entrance would not significantly increase traffic congestion, people opposed to the company’s plans were saying Monday that the city should at least wait until the full study is completed in January before making a decision.
With a motion to approve Truliant’s site plan amendment before the council, Larson made a substitute motion to delay the decision until the traffic study is done. That motion failed 3-5. Supporting Larson were council members Annette Scippio and James Taylor.
Scippio and Taylor joined the other council members, D.D. Adams, Dan Besse, Vivian Burke, Robert Clark and Jeff MacIntosh to approve the site plan amendment. But Larson’s “no consideration” motion on the second part of the Truliant plan would stall, for now, the Truliant plan for a new entrance road.
