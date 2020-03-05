Truist announced today that it plans to move its employees from the downtown high-rise they've long occupied to office spaces owned by the company elsewhere in Winston-Salem.
The bank branch at 200 W. 2nd St. will remain in the prominent green-glass skyscraper visible from Salem Parkway. Truist does not own the building.
The employees will be moving to office spaces at 101 North Cherry St., 150 South Stratford Road and 110 South Stratford Road.
“These transitions are part of Truist’s overall corporate real estate strategy to move our teams from leased spaces into owned buildings whenever possible,” said Shelley Miller, a spokeswoman for Truist.
She said that there are no job losses related to the company’s real-estate moves and that the employees involved in the moves represent several corporate functions, including retail and commercial community banking, small business, credit, commercial fulfillment, underwriting, human resources, risk management and audit.
“As Truist grows, we expect our presence in the Piedmont Triad and other communities in our footprint to grow,” Miller said. “We are committed to Winston-Salem and the greater Piedmont Triad community.”
She spoke of the company’s announcement last summer about its $17.4 million philanthropic commitment to Winston-Salem and the Piedmont Triad between 2019–2021 that would double BB&T’s annual investment from the prior three-years.
“Truist will fulfill this commitment by funding and partnering with non-profit, community organizations that are making a meaningful and measurable difference throughout the Piedmont Triad, specifically in the areas of affordable housing, workforce and economic development, financial wellness, health and human services, and access to the arts,” Miller said.
