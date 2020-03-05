Truist Financial Corp. is leaving the former BB&T Corp. headquarters building in downtown Winston-Salem after 25 years in favor of three lower-profile sites it owns in the city.
“These transitions are part of Truist’s overall corporate real-estate strategy to move our teams from leased spaces into owned buildings whenever possible,” Truist spokeswoman Shelley Miller said Thursday.
The decision creates more than just a major occupancy challenge for the co-owners of the 20-story building at 200 W. Second St. It also puts the local business and civic communities on notice for re-purposing yet another tower designed for one main occupant, following the two former Wachovia Corp. headquarters buildings, the iconic former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. headquarters and the former GMAC Insurance building.
Those buildings either sat idle for several years or were underutilized before gaining new life as multi-use developments.
Truist completed its move to Charlotte on Dec. 6 when the nation's sixth-largest bank debuted following BB&T's $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. Truist's community/retail banking hub remains in Winston-Salem.
Miller said employees will be moving to company-owned office spaces at 101 N. Cherry St., known as the Park Building, and to 110 and 150 S. Stratford Road in the Five Points area.
The operational moves are expected to be completed "in a few months," Miller said.
Truist will retain its downtown branch in the landmark green-glass skyscraper. The BB&T headquarters had occupied the vast majority of the high-rise, though the building has several other tenants.
It was built in 1987 for $24 million and originally named One Triad Park. BB&T became the anchor tenant after its seminal $2.2 billion merger of equals with Southern National Corp. in 1995.
BB&T spent $22.14 million in February 2017 to buy the Park Building, a 206,000-square-foot former Wachovia building.
Miller emphasized that all current BB&T Financial Center employees are remaining in Winston-Salem.
BB&T had 2,134 employees in Forsyth County, according to a 2018 workforce report to Forsyth commissioners. It also has about 1,700 employees at its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro.
Miller said employees involved in the moves represent several corporate functions, including retail and commercial community banking, small business, credit, commercial fulfillment, underwriting, human resources, risk management and audit.
Strategy change
The most prominent example of the shift in infrastructure strategy from BB&T to Truist came just five days after Truist's debut when it announced plans Dec. 11 to purchase its new Charlotte headquarters site and rename it as Truist Center.
Truist will occupy initially 550,000 square feet in the 965,000-square-foot, 46-story building at 214 N. Tryon St., which opened in 2002. The goal is to have about 2,000 Truist employees there, with the executive management team already in place.
The seller, Cousins Properties, said the purchase price was $455.5 million and the transaction would close in March.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said bank officials called him Wednesday and told him that the move was coming.
"It is a new company policy that they are only occupying space that they own," Joines said.
"My first question was, does this impact jobs locally? I was assured it does not impact jobs at all. But certainly, losing employees downtown is a concern."
On the other hand, Joines said downtown is still vibrant. "I don't think it will be that big an impact," Joines said. "We don't know how many will be moved (out of downtown)."
Jason Thiel, president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, said the move could have an upside if a new corporate client wants to occupy an entire building.
"Oftentimes, we have blocks or floors that are not assembled together, so it is a situation where you could build a large operator into the space," Thiel said.
Thiel acknowledged that if employees leave downtown, that could impact businesses.
Building's fate uncertain
Before Truist made the decision to leave its former corporate headquarters, the building's fate already was overshadowed by the legal woes of one of its two owners.
A sentencing date has yet to be set for convicted felon Tyson “Ty” Rhame, as well as three co-defendants despite Rhame being convicted on Oct. 10, 2018, of 11 of 13 counts of mail- and wire-fraud conspiracy, as well as multiple counts of mail and wire fraud. The latest postponement was granted in April.
The building has been listed since March 2016 as a potential forfeiture target for the U.S. government if Rhame were convicted.
Rhame has shared ownership of the building with Charlotte investor Ray Gee. They paid $60 million for it in December 2014, nearly $26 million more than its tax value.
Rex Morgan, an attorney representing Gee, has said that “we believe that Mr. Rhame’s conviction will have no effect upon the on-going operation of the BB&T Financial Center, which is being managed by a company owned by Ray.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia has said that “since the case against Tyson Rhame et al. is still ongoing, we cannot provide a comment at this time” as to whether the BB&T headquarters property remains in jeopardy.
Rhame was the founder of Sterling Currency Group LLC of Atlanta. Federal attorneys claimed that between 2010 and June 2015, Sterling grossed more than $600 million in revenue from the sale of the Iraqi dinar and other currencies.
Rhame and Bell also were convicted of making false statements to federal law-enforcement agents. The jury acquitted the defendants of money-laundering charges.
Federal attorneys claimed that between 2010 and June 2015, Sterling grossed more than $600 million in revenue from the sale of the Iraqi dinar and other currencies; Rhame and Shaw received more than $180 million in distributions.
According to the indictment, at least $19.9 million was laundered through 24 accounts. Officials also flagged another $22,643 in 10 accounts for wire and mail fraud.
The Sterling officials were accused by U.S. attorneys of “taking steps to make investors believe they would get rich by investing in the Iraqi dinar.”
