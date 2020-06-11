Truist Financial Corp. — as expected — has converted the naming rights to Charlotte’s minor-league baseball stadium from BB&T Ballpark to Truist Field.
The stadium in uptown Charlotte is home to the Charlotte Knights, the Class AAA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The name change is projected to be complete by late summer.
Truist debuted Dec. 6, after BB&T’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. The combined bank moved its headquarters to Charlotte, while keeping its community/retail hub in Winston-Salem and wholesale hub in Atlanta.
The rebranding will feature signage, including the video board, field walls, indoor and outdoor signage, new street banners and highway signs, and staff apparel.
Truist said at its debut that a major branding initiative would be continuing BB&T and SunTrust’s sports marketing efforts with naming rights at venues.
In December, Truist placed its brand on SunTrust Park, home of MLB’s Atlanta Braves.
In the Triad, there are collegiate football stadiums BB&T Field for Wake Forest in Winston-Salem and BB&T Stadium for N.C. A&T in Greensboro, as well as minor-league baseball fields BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem and BB&T Point Ballpark in High Point.
There’s also BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run and BB&T Soccer Complex (also known as Bryan Park) in Browns Summit near Greensboro.
When asked about changing to Truist in those Triad venues, the bank said “we are carefully evaluating and developing a plan for all changes to signage and other branded assets within our partner venues and properties.”
“We look forward to more announcements in those communities soon.”
Truist has pledged a $75,000 donation to the “Knights Care 4 CLT” fund” that helps health care workers, select local charities, as well as Knights’ employees who are in need.
Kelly King, Truist’s chairman and chief executive, was asked in a Dec. 8 question-and-answer interview with the Winston-Salem Journal about whether Truist could succeed Belk and become the Truist Bowl to make a splash in Charlotte, and gain national recognition given the exposure on ESPN.
“Our focus is not going to be on getting all these stories about how great Truist is,” King said.
“What I hope is that people will focus on ‘Wow, housing is better in Charlotte, and kids are beginning to read better,’ because of some of the things Truist is doing.
“I am aware the Belk family has done a great job with that bowl. I have become aware that the sponsorship is going to be available. It’s the kind of thing we would consider.
“One of the appealing things is that it is not a bowl about making money, but rather to support the local community outreach.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.