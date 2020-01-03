Many of the 578 souls living in East Bend knew why the flag in front of the volunteer fire department had been lowered to half-staff without having to read the news on a portable sign out front.
Rest in Peace Chief Gary Martin.
“Whenever an older or disabled person fell, Gary was the one called to help get them up,” wrote Bettie Luper in an email remembering Martin after his death in late March.
“He was the one that held the hand of victims of car accidents for comfort until they could be freed from the wreckage, always with a comforting voice and a great sense of humor.
“A huge loss for a small town. Who will fill those shoes?”
Gary Martin was a lifelong resident of Yadkin County. He only left home to serve in the U.S. Army, and put in a half-century as a volunteer firefighter while working a day job with the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
He signed on with the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department in 1968 and never left. He worked every job the department had, rising through the ranks to lieutenant, captain and finally, chief. He retired in 2005.
Martin, in what free time he had, was known to show up unexpectedly in places where someone needed a hand. He fixed wheelchair ramps, repaired walkways and made sure first aid and safety lessons were taught in the elementary school.
“It seems like everybody from his generation was like that,” firefighter Ronnie Boles said. “But really, he served his community. He impacted a lot of lives.”
