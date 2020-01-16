A tractor-trailer struck the railroad bridge Thursday morning on Fifth Street in downtown Winston-Salem, and is now stuck underneath it.
The driver of the truck, who declined to give his name, said he was on his GPS when he drove under the bridge and did not see the three yellow signs posted on it stating the bridge had a 12 foot, 4 inch clearance. The truck's trailer is crumpled and the roof is peeled backwards. The driver said he didn't hear the initial collision, which is why he continued driving.
The truck will be stuck there until a towing company can extricate it from underneath the bridge, police said.
Donald Truell, a worker with Spainhour and Sons Grading Company, said he has worked on a job site at the apartment complex next to the bridge for about two years. Before working in grading, he drove semi-trucks, he said.
Truell said truck drivers should know that the standard clearance for a trailer is 13 feet, 6 inches. He said despite that common knowledge among drivers, he has seen trucks hit the Fifth Street bridge and get stuck under it multiple times over the past two years.
Fifth Street remains open for the time being, but may have to temporarily close while the truck is removed from under the bridge.
