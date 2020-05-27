A tropical storm off the coast of Charleston, S.C., will track up through the Carolinas on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain to the Winston-Salem area, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
The storm, Tropical Storm Bertha, is forecast to become a tropical depression shortly after landfall and move quickly into the Triad area this afternoon, bringing 2 to 3 inches of rain with it, according to Meteorologist Brandon Locklear with the National Weather Service.
Locklear said the rain will start sometime around 4 or 5 p.m. and end around 9 or 10 p.m. While quick moving, the storm has serious potential for flash flooding because of last week’s heavy rain.
“Area creeks and streams are running super high, and the soil is supersaturated,” Locklear said.
The wind gusts with the storm are expected to be light, about 20 to 30 mph, Locklear said. However, because of how wet the ground is, there’s still potential for trees to fall.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area effective at noon Wednesday. There is potential for severe thunderstorms in this afternoon’s rain, but that risk is marginal, according to the forecast.
Rainfall amounts from this afternoon through tonight look to be maximized in a corridor from the Triad to parts of southwestern Virginia, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia.
