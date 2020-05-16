MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that a low-pressure system just off the coast of east-central Florida has become a tropical depression and that a tropical-storm watch has been issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast, from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.
In a 5 p.m. update, the latest available Saturday night, meteorologists said the storm was located about 125 miles east of Melbourne, Fla. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
The storm, which has been named Tropical Depression One, was moving north-northeastward at 13 mph .
Tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains are possible in North Carolina on Monday, meteorologists said, and dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents are expected to spread northward from Florida to the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days.
Local forecasters in the Bahamas said showers have lingered over the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, which are still struggling to recover after being hit by a Category 5 hurricane last year.
However, no flooding had been reported as the depression swirls just northwest of the archedpelago and was expected to head into open ocean as it strengthened.
Officials said they were prepared to evacuate patients currently housed in tents in Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian damaged the island’s hospital, but forecasters said the bulk of thunderstorms were located north and east of the depression and were not expected to affect the region.
The storm is forecast to keep the same track, which means the tropical depression will be offshore, but parallel to, the east coast of Florida. After that, the track is less clear.
“The system should gradually strengthen during the next couple of days as it remains over the Gulf Stream current and in relatively low wind shear conditions,” the hurricane center wrote.
But because the surrounding air isn’t “particularly moist,” it likely won’t significantly intensify, meteorologists said.
Hurricane season officially starts June 1.
