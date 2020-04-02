TRINITY — An employee of the Sheetz convenience store at 5905 Finch Farm Road has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheetz said in a release the employee was last in the store on March 19.

"Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. Our gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned," Sheetz spokesperson Nick Ruffner said in the release.

Sheetz is working with employees who may have had close contact with the employee. The company is following guidelines set by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ruffner said the store will not reopen until "we have ensured that all steps have been taken to protect our community."

He said employees of the store will be fully paid while the store remains closed.

