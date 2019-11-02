Forsyth County, Guilford County and the rest of the Triad are under a freeze warning overnight through 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. In addition to a freeze, scattered to widespread frost is also expected.

The overnight lows are expected to hit 30 to 32 degrees.

