Heavy rain and thunderstorms could arrive tonight and into Thursday in the Triad, forecasters say.
Forsyth and Guilford counties could receive 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rain, said Kathleen Carroll, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.
The strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts and heavy rain that could lead to localized urban and street flooding tonight into Thursday, the weather service said.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
A flood watch for much of Northwest North Carolina begins at 7 p.m. tonight and ends at 9 a.m. Thursday, the weather service said.
The region could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, with the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains getting 2 to 5, said Robert Stonefield, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
Flash flooding is possible in the steep, mountainous terrain and near creeks, streams, rivers and low-lying areas, the weather service said.
Thursday's forecast calls for high temperatures near 57 degrees in Boone, near 67 degrees in Mount Airy and near 68 degrees in Winston-Salem. The chances of rain will range from 60% to 80% in those areas.
Thursday's low temperatures will be around 41 degrees in Watauga County, around 46 in Surry County and around 49 degrees in Forsyth County. Chances of rain will range from 30% to 50% in those regions.
