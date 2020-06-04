The Triad's three J.C. Penney retail stores have been spared in the first round of 154 store closings, according to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing Thursday.
J.C. Penney said in a bankruptcy-protection filing May 18 — also submitted as a regulatory filing — that it plans to close 192 stores by the end of 2020 and an additional 50 by the end of 2021. The company filed for protection May 15.
A bankruptcy judge is expected to rule on the retailer's plan June 11.
The stores being closed are at Six Forks Road in Raleigh and in Henderson, Lumberton, New Bern and Rockingham.
J.C. Penney indicated it would reduce the number of leased store properties from 568 to 376, and owned store properties from 278 to 228.
J.C. Penney owns its store property at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, which reopened with reduced hours on May 19. The company also has stores at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro and Alamance Crossing in Burlington.
