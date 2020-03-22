Triad gamers are joining forces Monday and Tuesday for a fundraiser to support local bartenders who are out of work because of COVID-19.
The "Game Over for COVID-19" online fundraiser will air on the Twitch channel of the Triad Esports Network (www.twitch.tv/triadesportsnetwork). Players and viewers will be able to join online and compete in various video games including Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Mortal Kombat ii and Street Fighter. A two-person pinball tutorial walkthrough will also be streamed.
Viewers can donate money to cheer on their favorite players and help those out of work.
The event starts at 6 p.m. each day, and is a collaboration of Triad Esports Network, Tirad Pinball Players, NC Triad Smash, and Reboot Arcade Bar.
