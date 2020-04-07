A large tree fell on a home in Winston-Salem, trapping two people inside, the Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
The tree fell sometime around 3 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear where the home was.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
Large tree fell on structure trapping 2 victims inside. Both victims are free at this time. 2 victims displaced and being helped by #RedCross. #wsfire.143 pic.twitter.com/X0Xxthlknk— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) April 7, 2020
