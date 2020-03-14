A dream vacation to Southeast Asia spiraled into a nightmare for one Winston-Salem resident as she tried to return home Saturday.
In the three weeks Sandra Wells had been abroad, coronavirus had gone from “under control in the U” as emphasized by the president to a world pandemic prompting a national emergency in the U.S.
“It was a low-level threat when I left,” Wells, a pharmacist, said. “Then I started getting emails and texts that I might not be able to return to work and that if my husband picks me up, he can’t go to work either.”
Wells had purchased an N99 respirator prior to her trip to combat pollution. She ended up wearing the hardy mask — which is said to filter 99 percent of airborne particles — throughout her travels and on all her flights out of an abundance of caution.
Both countries Wells traveled to, Thailand and Cambodia, remain Level 1 by the U.S. Department of State, denoting “exercise normal precautions.”
But nonetheless, Wells and her family face the possibility of a two-week self-quarantine upon arrival home.
“I almost feel like a leper. Where do I stay? What do I do?” the mother of two said. “I feel like an outcast in my own country.”
Wells’ husband picked her up from the airport Saturday and he will work from home for two weeks, she said.
Wells — who consulted an infectious disease specialist prior to her trip — said she is in conversation with her boss to determine whether she will be allowed back at work yet and if not, whether she will be paid in the interim.
She noted that many of the airports she visited had thermal scans to deny passengers who had fevers and that most of her flights were empty.
China, Iran, South Korea and many European nations are listed as Level 3 and warrant a 14-day quarantine by U.S. travelers returning.
“Nobody knows who they’ve been around, whether you’re in the U.S. or elsewhere,” Wells said. “I understand if I had been to China, but I feel like I was safe and have taken the right precautions.”
No cruise
Coronavirus has rocked the boat for many plans, including a Pfafftown couple’s 50th-anniversary cruise.
Mike and Doreen Mabe planned to attend their four-day April cruise out of Florida amid the virus news until it was cancelled by the cruise line Thursday.
“I didn’t have any fear,” Mike Mabe, 73, said. “They were going to vet us, look at where we’d traveled and when. If you lived in certain countries or showed signs of a cold, you’d be denied boarding.”
While Forsyth County’s two confirmed cases have been linked back to a cruise ship and Mabe is in an age group considered more vulnerable to coronavirus, he said he was not ignoring the seriousness of the situation.
Mabe said he felt confident in the cruise line’s extensive screening process and health precautions, which were outlined in emails to the guests, and the extra precautions he is taking to stay healthy.
Mabe, a Vietnam War veteran, said it’s hard to know what happens next.
“I think this is going to impact our commerce and our lives for months,” he said. “It could be that we all need to be tested and cleared. … It could come to that.”
After canceling the cruise, which was set to leave from Miami on April 1, Virgin Voyages offered guests a full refund or the option to re-book for an August cruise, Mabe said.
The couple opted for the refund and will use that money to invest in the stock market in hopes of turning a profit that they can use to pay for a future cruise.
The Mabes said they are contemplating whether to keep their flight to Miami and spend the week there or to change their flights without penalty as many airlines are allowing.
“We’re old enough that we can cope with the changes,” Mabe said. “We know there are other cruises and, when we’re beyond this, we can schedule something else.”
‘Weird dream’
Winston-Salem native Meaghan Brown has been to Disney World around 60 times, but her most recent trip was a bit different.
The changes were slight — extra hand-washing stations and additional signage reminding people to cover their coughs — but they reflected a response to the global pandemic unfurling everywhere.
“Honestly, it’s been pretty similar here crowd-wise to usual,” Brown, 19, said. “I personally take extra precautions to try not to touch the poles or handles on rides and generally wash my hands more often.”
In line with delayed movie premieres and the cancellation of sporting events, Disney announced Thursday it would close its theme parks around the world, effective Sunday — the same day Brown’s trip is scheduled to end.
Brown, who spent four days at Disney World for spring break, said she has also noticed a marked change at the airports.
“Our flight was pretty sparse, not a lot of people flying,” said Brown, who flew through Greensboro and Atlanta on her way to Florida. “There were a lot of people wearing masks.”
Like many college students, Brown, a Virginia Tech sophomore, is returning to North Carolina to an extended spring break with remote classes. She’s curious to see how her two science labs, which require hands-on approaches, will be completed.
The ripple effect from coronavirus from the closure of schools to the forgoing of public activities has seemingly put the world on pause, she said.
“Honestly, I have no idea what happens next,” she said. “This all feels like a weird dream.”
