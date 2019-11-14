Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy) (copy) (copy)

Stock photo 

 ananaline

A traffic crash is blocking the intersection of Waughtown Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Repair crews and first responders are working to clear the vehicles involved in the crash and fix the disabled traffic signals, Winston-Salem police said. 

Officers are diverting traffic to the surrounding streets, police said.

Drivers who use this intersection are encouraged to find alternate routes to reach their destinations.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments