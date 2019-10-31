Fans of the Rams and Demon Deacons likely will cause traffic delays and congestion Saturday in Winston-Salem, especially with three major events scheduled to begin within a 3½ time period, authorities say.
Winston-Salem State University’s Homecoming Parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem. The parade starts on Poplar Street NW and Fourth Street, moves down Fourth Street turning right at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and continues south to Cromartie Street.
“We are prepared for a large turnout” of parade-goers, police Capt. Michael Weaver said Thursday night.
Two hours later, N.C. State will play Wake Forest in a football game at noon at BB&T Field.
More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the game, said Steve Shutt, a spokesman for Wake Forest Athletics. WFU officials will work with Winston-Salem police and local transportation officials to handle traffic congestion around BB&T field, Shutt said.
Parking will cost $20 per vehicle at the Joel Coliseum’s parking lots, he said. Wake Forest season-ticket holders will park in the lots around BB&T Field.
Shaw University will play Winston-Salem State University in the Rams’ homecoming game at 1:30 p.m. at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Between 8,000 and 10,000 fans are expected to attend the game, said Trevin Goodwin, WSSU’s sports information director.
“We don’t have an exact estimate,” Goodwin said. “It’s homecoming, so you don’t ever know.”
Winston-Salem police and city transportation crews are prepared to handle traffic and the crowds for these events, Weaver said.
Off-duty police officers will work with WSSU and WFU police at these events, Weaver said.
City transportation crews will place barricades at the downtown city streets that border WSSU’s homecoming parade route, Weaver said.
“There will be definitely traffic congestion, but we have enough personnel to handle it,” Weaver said. “We are ready to roll.”
Pat Ivey, a division engineer in Winston-Salem for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said that drivers will encounter more vehicles on local roads and highways with travelers going to the three events.
“People need to come early in anticipation of traffic delays in these areas with those many events,” Ivey said.
An eastbound lane of Business 40 will be closed Saturday at its interchange with the eastern leg of the Northern Beltway, which is being built, Ivey said. Crews are installing a sound wall along the highway.
In addition, a one-mile stretch of Business 40 through downtown Winston-Salem will remained closed Saturday as its renovation project continues, Ivey said.
“With the additional vehicles and the closure of Business 40, visitors and alumni are urged to give themselves plenty of time and to become familiar with the alternate routes to and from campus,” said Jay Davis, a WSSU spokesman.
Message boards on Business 40, Interstate 40 and U.S. 52 will have information about the three events to help direct motorists to those venues, Ivey said.
“People need to allow some additional time because it will take longer to get through those areas,” Ivey said. “The delays could be substantial during those times.”
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high temperature near 60 degrees in Forsyth County amid sunny skies.
Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m. in Winston-Salem, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday night’s low temperature will be around 35 degrees with mostly clear skies in the area.
