A segment of the 3600 block of High Point Road is closed Tuesday morning while Winston-Salem police investigate a crash, according to the police department.

The road is closed between Robbins Road and Friedland Church Road. Police say two cars are involved in the crash. It's not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police say the road may be closed for several hours.

Police ask motorists to exercise caution and utilize an alternate route if travelling in the area.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

