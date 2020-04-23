generic lights.jpg

ARCHDALE- A tractor-trailer crashed into two Archdale police cars before striking two state transportation vehicles, causing a fire at the scene late Wednesday night, Highway Patrol troopers said.

Archdale police were investigating a crash that occurred earlier that night on Interstate 85 near the 111 mile-marker, and N.C. Department of Transportation workers were on site assisting with traffic, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

Just before midnight Wednesday, Chemel Jate Martin, 38, of Plymouth, N.C. was traveling south in a Freightliner tractor-trailer when the collision occurred with the two police vehicles, the news release said. The tractor-trailer then struck the DOT vehicles.

Martin, Martin’s adult passenger, and one DOT worker received minor injuries. Martin’s passenger and the DOT worker were taken to a medical facility in High Point, and an Archdale Police officer who was injured was taken to a Greensboro hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Martin was charged with failure to reduce speed and failure to move over, according to Master Trooper Brandon R. Baker, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol.

The road reopened at 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

