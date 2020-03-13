Truck crash
Allison Lee Isley/Journal

A tractor trailer going south on U.S. 52 ran off the road and plunged down an embankment onto Research Parkway, Winston-Salem police said.

Research Parkway is closed in the area, and southbound traffic on U.S. 52 is moving slowly.

The trailer is destroyed, and the fire department's HAZMAT team is on the scene because the truck's fuel tanks burst, spilling approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel, said Battalion Chief Chaz Browning of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Police advise drivers to avoid eastbound Research Parkway at U.S. 52. Research Parkway is expected to be closed for several hours.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, police say. EMS took the driver of the truck to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Recommended for you

Load comments