A tractor trailer going south on U.S. 52 ran off the road and plunged down an embankment onto Research Parkway, Winston-Salem police said.
Fire and Haz-Mat units on the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer @ Research Parkway and SB 52. Research parkway is closed at Hwy 52 and SB 52 moving slowly through the downtown area. #wsfire .80 pic.twitter.com/rgZfi78G4e— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) March 13, 2020
Research Parkway is closed in the area, and southbound traffic on U.S. 52 is moving slowly.
The trailer is destroyed, and the fire department's HAZMAT team is on the scene because the truck's fuel tanks burst, spilling approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel, said Battalion Chief Chaz Browning of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Police advise drivers to avoid eastbound Research Parkway at U.S. 52. Research Parkway is expected to be closed for several hours.
No one was seriously injured in the crash, police say. EMS took the driver of the truck to a hospital for treatment, officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
