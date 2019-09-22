SURRY COUNTY — Interstate 77 southbound near Elkin is shut down after a tractor-trailer caught fire Sunday, authorities say.
The road is closed at exit 85 near C.C. Camp Road., NC DOT says.
To detour, drivers need to use exit 93, turn left onto Zephyr Road and continue to Poplar Springs Road.
Then continue to U.S. 21 south to U.S. 21 bypass and then get back on I-77 south at exit 83.
The road was closed at 4:48 p.m. and is expected to reopen at 7:48 p.m.
