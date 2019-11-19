Tractor Trailer Crashes into Funeral Home

Officials work the scene where a tractor trailer crashed into Salem Funeral & Cremations on Tuesday at 120 S. Main St. in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.

A tractor-trailer rig crashed into a funeral home in downtown Winston-Salem Tuesday night when the driver failed to complete a turn as he was leaving westbound Business 40 where the new exit ramp leads onto South Main Street, authorities said.

The driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries. The amount of damage to the Salem Funerals and Cremations building at 120 S. Main St. was not immediately known, but officials said the rig’s cab was destroyed when it hit the building around 8:34 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jason O'Ferrell of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The crash damaged a window and some bricks on the funeral home, said John Vogler, a co-owner of the business. No one was inside the building when the crash happened.

"I'm glad everyone is safe," Vogler said.

The new ramp opened in late August, allowing inbound Business 40 traffic to continue west from the U.S. 52 interchange to downtown Winston-Salem. Business 40 is closed for construction west of the ramp, and all westbound traffic on the road at that point has to exit onto Main Street.

The rig's driver, Jing Hung, 34, of Monterey Park, Calif., said the vehicle's brakes failed before it struck the building. He suffered a sore left elbow and a sore left leg in the crash. His passenger, Ming Lei, 31, of El Monte, Calif., said he had a sore left leg.

Hung and Lei refused medical treatment from emergency-medical technicians, O'Ferrell said.

The vehicle was carrying a load of plastic bags and other material from Martinsville, Va. to Chino, Calif., Lei said.

Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this story.

