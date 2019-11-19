Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
A tractor-trailer rig crashed into a funeral home in downtown Winston-Salem Tuesday night when the driver failed to complete a turn as he was leaving westbound Business 40 where the new exit ramp leads onto South Main Street, authorities said.
The driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries. The amount of damage to the Salem Funerals and Cremations building at 120 S. Main St. was not immediately known, but officials said the rig’s cab was destroyed when it hit the building around 8:34 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jason O'Ferrell of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
The crash damaged a window and some bricks on the funeral home, said John Vogler, a co-owner of the business. No one was inside the building when the crash happened.
"I'm glad everyone is safe," Vogler said.
The new ramp opened in late August, allowing inbound Business 40 traffic to continue west from the U.S. 52 interchange to downtown Winston-Salem. Business 40 is closed for construction west of the ramp, and all westbound traffic on the road at that point has to exit onto Main Street.
The rig's driver, Jing Hung, 34, of Monterey Park, Calif., said the vehicle's brakes failed before it struck the building. He suffered a sore left elbow and a sore left leg in the crash. His passenger, Ming Lei, 31, of El Monte, Calif., said he had a sore left leg.
Hung and Lei refused medical treatment from emergency-medical technicians, O'Ferrell said.
The vehicle was carrying a load of plastic bags and other material from Martinsville, Va. to Chino, Calif., Lei said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.