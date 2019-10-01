Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela P. Hairston is asking parents for help in dealing with the issue of toy guns on district school campuses and buses.
Within the first five weeks of the 2019-20 school year, there have been six reports of toy guns found on WS/FCS campuses or buses, according to the school system.
Hairston made her request of parents Monday in a phone message.
“In today’s world, school safety is top of mind,” Hairston said to parents. “Keeping our students safe is one of my top priorities, but I need your help. Already this year we have had many incidents where students are bringing toy, BB, or airsoft guns to school. While these are not real weapons, in a world where we are hypersensitive to guns on school campuses, these toys cause great concern.”
She said that every report of a potential weapon on campus is taken as seriously as a real firearm until law enforcement can determine otherwise.
“Students who bring these toys to school are causing disruptions and undue fear to their classmates,” Hairston said. “Causing a disruption and fear can land students in trouble. No toy is worth that.
“I am asking you to be vigilant in helping us to remind students that weapons or anything resembling a weapon has no place on our campuses. We want safe, comfortable learning environments. We need help in making sure students are not bringing these items to school.”
She added that the school district will continue to work with its law enforcement partners to create more ways to keep students safe.
She thanked parents for their help and for letting school officials know when something concerns them.
She asked that the focus now be on student achievement.
Jonathan Wilson, security director for WS/FCS, said that the biggest reason the toy guns are being found is because of students.
“The negative side is that kids are still making bad decisions to bring things to school that should not come to school,” Wilson said.
“The good side of it is that fellow students are coming forward and sharing things with us that are concerning to them.”
He also spoke of how hard it can be to tell a toy gun from a real one, saying that BB and airsoft guns are made intentionally to look real.
“I spent 24-plus years working in the criminal justice system before coming here (school system), and it would be hard for me to look at a weapon from a distance or even sometimes up close and tell you whether or not it’s real,” he said.
Wilson warned that students who bring BB guns to school could face criminal charges for having a weapon on campus.
He said that dealing with such things as the toy guns on campus is not something that the school system can do alone.
“We have to have law enforcement’s help,” Wilson said. “We have three fantastic partners here with Kernersville (Police Department), Winston-Salem (Police Department) and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. If something comes to our attention that’s concerning, we’re going to bring it to their attention, and they’re going to help us get to the bottom of it. If it rises to the situation where it’s a criminal charge, then obviously they’re going to lead at that point and we’re going to follow them.”
He said that Hairston’s message was to start a conversation in the community, to engage parents to get involved and take an active role in what students are bringing to school.
“Kids just have to think twice before they post something, think twice before they take something to school that’s questionable… ,” he said.
Brent Campbell, spokesman for the school system, said that school officials are in conversations with law enforcement all the time, particularly at the moment, in an effort to help students make better decisions in regards to bringing toy guns to school, as well as such issues as bullying, drugs and alcohol.
He said that nothing has been decided but there are conversations underway about possible educational programs that can be incorporated into the school system.
“We are all hypersensitive to these issues,” Campbell said.
He said he believes part of Hairston’s point in her message was “to make sure that parents are part of the conversation and that they have a role.”
