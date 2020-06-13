I imagined senior year would be easy, not much to worry about and lots of planning for the future.
As the school year went by, there were some complications and lots of stress looking ahead to the end of the year, but all of that could be tackled in time.
But then one day in my anatomy class, my teacher brought it to everyone's attention that there was a new virus called the corona, but that it was overseas so we really shouldn't worry about it too much. We were told to be safe, continue washing our hands and staying clean.
At the moment, I really wasn't worried that the virus was going to push across the seas. But during the next couple of classes, all of our focus was on the virus. I asked the question: “So is what you are basically saying is that travelers will eventually bring this virus over if it isn't resolved overseas?” He said “yes” but none of the students worried.
Then one day he told us there were cases in the United States and that it is starting to kill people. We got scared and worried it would get to North Carolina.
When the governor eventually decided to close school down for at least two weeks, I didn't think anything of it, just online schooling for two weeks. But the governor made the duration longer. When I'm at home, I have lots of distractions that make it hard to get my work done.
Once I thought about how long school was out, the more I thought about how I wasn't going to be able to go to my senior prom, have our senior day and how most of all, I wouldn’t be able to walk across the stage, which would’ve been a milestone for my family.
I would be the first one in a couple of generations to graduate school and go off to college.
Torrian Jackson will attend St. Andrews University and study business.
