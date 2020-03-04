Advanced Placement courses are expanding throughout the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system as part of Superintendent Angela Hairston’s goal to increase the number of participating students.
The changes will start in the 2020-21 school year for the full credit/full-year courses. Four AP courses will be added at traditional schools that currently do not have them.
“As part of our strategic plan, one of the areas identified was increasing access to Advanced Placement,” Hairston said.
She said that AP courses will continue to be offered in the Career Center, which offers the highest number of AP courses, on Highland Court in Winston-Salem.
Brent Campbell, WS/FCS spokesman, said that school officials do not expect the changes to affect numbers at the Career Center.
At this point, more students are enrolled in AP courses at home schools than at the Career Center.
“The Career Center, however, still offers more AP Classes in total than any other place, but it is also at capacity,” Campbell said. “We can’t send more students to Career Center. If our goal is to increase participation and access, we must look at ways to allow access for students to the courses we know they want, within their home schools.”
Hairston said that while school officials realize the district has a good Career Center and Advanced Placement opportunities, several schools do not have students engaged in the AP program.
She said that the number of students currently in the program is unacceptable because colleges and universities want students in Advanced Placement.
“Our students are missing out on opportunities, so expanding access in all of our high schools simply makes us better,” she said.
Campbell said high school principals were told on Feb. 14 that the AP expansion plan is an effort to increase access to rigorous coursework aimed at better preparing students for college and/or the workplace and to provide more equitable access to advanced courses.
He said Biology AP, Government & Politics Comparative AP, Government and Politics U.S. AP, and Statistics AP are the new courses being added to traditional high schools that do not already have these courses.
He said that AP courses currently vary per home school depending on interest and requests from school-based instructional teams and other reasons, such as how those courses may match with other courses or themes already in the school.
“Many public comments at events related to equity and access have included people requesting better access to AP courses for all students,” he said. “This is an effort to improve access and allow more students the opportunity to take these courses should they want to.”
Currently, 3,221 students take AP courses at the Career Center, compared with 4,527 students who take the courses at their home schools. The Career Center has 28 AP courses while the number of AP courses at individual home schools ranges from zero to 16.
Reagan High has the largest number of AP participants at the Career Center with 895; and West Forsyth High has the largest number of AP students in a home school at 1,028.
Several schools have limited participation in AP courses at the Career Center. For example, Carver has one student at the Career Center, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy has six and Parkland High has 25.
Schools with low numbers of students taking AP courses at their home schools include Carver High with a total enrollment of 14 in just two AP classes; and Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy and Parkland High School, both with no AP classes.
Tripp Jeffers, a social studies teacher at Parkland High School, currently teaches International Baccalaureate history and philosophy but has taught AP government and politics in the past.
“Expanding the opportunity for students in every high school to take more challenging courses like Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate is an excellent idea and will no doubt serve to increase academic achievement and prepare more students for college rigor,” Jeffers said.
