Today’s Winston-Salem Journal features the story of a breast cancer survivor to bring attention to breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Susan G. Komen, which raises money for breast cancer research, estimates 268,600 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2019. About 41,760 women will die, the group says.
And though rare, breast cancer also can be found in men. This year, about 2,670 men will be diagnosed with the disease and 500 of them will die, Komen says.
We hope you will find this story inspiring, and we encourage women to get regular checkups and breast cancer screenings.
— Alton Brown, Publisher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.