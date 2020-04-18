Tim Black has been promoted to Emergency Services director for Forsyth County, taking the place of Dan Ozimek, who retired in February.
Black, formerly the deputy director, began the position on Saturday.
County officials said Black emerged as the top candidate after the county conducted a nationwide search. As Emergency Services director, he will oversee the county’s Emergency Medical Service, Fire Service, and 911 Communications divisions.
Black is an Army veteran who has bachelor degrees in nursing and emergency medical care from Western Carolina University. He has worked with the county for more than 20 years, beginning as a field paramedic before being promoted to training officer and then compliance officer. In 2015, he became deputy director of emergency services
“Tim has been an exemplary leader during his time with Forsyth County, and Emergency Services will continue to advance and provide exceptional service to those in need under his watch,” said Assistant County Manager Damon Sanders Pratt.
Ozimek retired after 42 years of service at the end of February. Ozimek started as a basic emergency medical technician in 1977 and eventually became EMS director in 2000. Ozimek became the first director of Emergency Services in 2009, when EMS was combined with Fire and 911 Communications to form a new department.
