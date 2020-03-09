A car caught fire in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on westbound Salem Parkway near the East Fifth Street exit, authorities said. The wreck occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Drivers of all three cars had minor injuries. It took seven city firefighters about two minutes to put out the car fire, said Battalion Chief Jonathan Compton of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Emergency crews also swept debris from the center and right lanes of the crash site, which was just east of the exit.

Winston-Salem police and the N.C. Department of Transportation blocked the lanes for about a quarter mile.

