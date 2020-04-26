Cardinal Innovations said last week that three Triad nonprofit groups will receive grand funding as part of its $1 million COVID-19 relief fund.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, is the state's largest behavioral health managed care organization. It serves 20 North Carolina counties, including Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.
The grants are worth up to $20,000. Recipients in the first round of grants are: Free Clinic of Rockingham County; Path of Hope Inc. in Davidson County; and YWCA of Winston Salem and Forsyth County.
Cardinal Innovations is prioritizing requests "that make an immediate impact on the availability of social services and increase the community’s overall ability to serve those who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, especially individuals with mental health conditions, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and/or substance use disorders."
Although the submission deadline has passed for the fund, proposals from organizations continue to be reviewed and announcements will be made weekly until all funds have been awarded.
