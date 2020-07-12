Three people were injured Saturday night in a shooting in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 1522 N. Liberty St., authorities said Sunday.
Winston-Salem police received a report of the incident shortly before 11:45 p.m. at the gas station, police said.
When officers arrived, they discovered that someone had fired shots in the parking lot of the Citgo, police said. Officers also found Jacquan Terez Nivens, 26, with a gunshot wound to his arm, and two other victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
A 15-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his foot, and 17-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his upper and lower torso, police said. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
The injuries to Nivens and the 15-year-old victim are not life-threatening, police said. The 17-year-old victim is in critical, but stable condition at a local hospital.
Police didn't identify the teen victims of the shooting.
Bullets struck the building of the Citgo gas station, but no one inside the business was injured by the gunfire, police said.
Neither the victims nor local residents provided a description of the suspects who fired the shots, police said.
Police are asking for the public's help in this case.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.