Three more candidates filed for office from Forsyth County towns on Tuesday, according to the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Mark Baker, the incumbent mayor of Tobaccoville, became the first candidate from the village to file. Baker was appointed mayor of Tobaccoville in 2017 after a recall election ousted former mayor Bill McHone. Baker is a former member of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. The mayor serves a two-year term.
Also filing on Tuesday were Kenny Crews from Kernersville and Ken Sadler from Lewisville.
Crews is seeking a fourth term on the Kernersville Board of Aldermen. So far, three candidates have signed up to run for the five available seats. Terms are for two years.
Sadler is a former member of the Lewisville Town Council who had to sit out a term in 2017 because he had already served four terms. The town has a term limit clause in its charter. Sadler becomes the sixth candidate running for the council’s six available seats. Terms are for two years.
The filing period ends at noon on July 19.