CVS Health said that eight Triad and Northwest North Carolina stores will begin providing Friday drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus.
The participating are are: 606 Coliseum Drive, 3333 Robinhood Road and 5001 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem; 440 E. Dixie Drive in Asheboro; 2147 Blowing Rock Road in Boone; 2017 W. Webb Ave., Burlington; 4310 W. Wendover Ave. and 2210 Fleming Road in Greensboro.
During Thursday's Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting, member Fleming El-Amin asked about adding testing at the CVS store at 589 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Joshua Swift, the county health director, said CVS would like to add that location by the end of June.
The sites will utilize self-swab tests. The sites will help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-through window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.
A CVS Pharmacy employee will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.