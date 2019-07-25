A stream of threatening and hateful posts on The Ramkat’s Facebook page announcing a concert by Tinariwen has instigated a local and national backlash, while resulting in more ticket and album sales from people eager to support the band.
A North African band that makes penetrating, mystical music, Tinariwen is scheduled to play Sept 17 at The Ramkat, a live-music venue on the northern edge of downtown Winston-Salem. A publicity photo posted by The Ramkat shows many band members wearing traditional clothing — robes, headdresses and scarves. Some commentators, noting their clothing, said they looked like terrorists and told them to get out of the country.
One person mentioned bringing an automatic rifle to the show.
Many of the posts intensified after President Donald Trump’s rally in Greenville on July 17 when some in the audience chanted “Send her back,” in reference to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, said Richard Emmett, one of the owners of The Ramkat. Omar, D-Minn., is a Somali refugee who became a U.S. citizen. A Muslim, she was elected to the U.S. House in November 2018 and has been a frequent critic of Trump.
Since the story about the social media trolling broke earlier this month, ticket sales for Tinariwen’s show have spiked, Emmett said.
“It sucks we’re talking about this, that people think these guys are ISIS or the Taliban because they’re from Africa, but we’ve been able to turn it around and get support and we’ve gotten tons of comments from people who have said, ‘I’ve never heard of the band. They’re awesome, and we’re coming to the show and buying their records,’” he said.
Emmett said he plans to make Winston-Salem police aware of the threatening comments.
“We’re going to be very safe and cautious when the show comes,” he said. “We’ll have additional security on our end, and we will definitely work with Winston-Salem police to make sure it has a presence.”
Tinariwen said in a statement: “For nearly 30 years, Tinariwen has delivered a message of peace and freedom for their people from the Sahara. We have been performing in the USA since 2004 and our audience has continued to grow, including the recognition of a Grammy for Best World Music Album in 2011. We are very sad that a minority of people can think that Tinariwen is supporting extremist religious movement. It means that we have to work harder and continue our fight against ignorance.
“Tinariwen has played more than 1,100 shows all around the world to spread messages about our culture and to try to educate the world about the issues of nomadic people who are suffering from every kind of persecution and climate change.”
Several national media outlets have reported on the story. including NPR’s “All Things Considered” and public television’s “PBS NewsHour.”
The support from the community for the band has been heartening, Emmett said.
“We wanted Tinariwen to know that what was said is not representative of us,” he said. “We’re more open-minded and inclusive.”
Beloved by such musicians as Robert Plant, Bono and Carlos Santana, Tinariwen plays a style of mesmerizing music known as “desert blues.” Members of the band are Tuaregs, a semi-nomadic group in Africa whose ancestral homeland spreads across several countries in Northern Africa, said Elizabeth Clendinning, an assistant professor of music at Wake Forest University.
“New geopolitical borders divided up this land that the Tuareg used to roam across,” Clendinning said. “They found themselves as minorities.”
Poetry and music have long been important to Tuaregs, she said.
As in other desert blues bands, the electric guitar plays a prominent role. Members of Tinariwen have said they were not familiar with Southern blues until they began to tour internationally.
The blues in Tinariwen’s music, Clendinning said, has more to do with a pervasive sense of loneliness and longing.
“It’s about being caught in a militarized situation and not having a homeland, the constant state of war and longing for peace,” she said. “And that came to the attention of rock stars, and they’ve been promoted on the world stage and larger festival circuits.”