Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will release students two hours early Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh predicts a strong chance of thunderstorms, heavy rains and the potential for flash flooding. A tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and other counties in the region. A flood watch is also in effect for Forsyth and surrounding counties until 1 a.m.

As a precaution, WS/FCS will end the school day two hours early, and all bus routes will take place two hours early.

All after school activities are canceled.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted that its water rescue team is preparing for today's severe weather and cautioned drivers to avoid flood-prone areas.

Other area school systems releasing early included Guilford, where students will go home three hours early; Alamance-Burlington, which will dismiss elementary schools at 12:30 p.m. and high schools at 1:30 p.m.; Davidson County, where elementary schools are dismissing at noon and middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

