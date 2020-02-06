Winston-Salem Water Rescue Team is preparing for today’s weather event. Please avoid flood prone areas. Turn around, don’t drown. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/2O26RHi98l— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 6, 2020
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will release students two hours early Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh predicts a strong chance of thunderstorms, heavy rains and the potential for flash flooding. A tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and other counties in the region. A flood watch is also in effect for Forsyth and surrounding counties until 1 a.m.
As a precaution, WS/FCS will end the school day two hours early, and all bus routes will take place two hours early.
All after school activities are canceled.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted that its water rescue team is preparing for today's severe weather and cautioned drivers to avoid flood-prone areas.
Other area school systems releasing early included Guilford, where students will go home three hours early; Alamance-Burlington, which will dismiss elementary schools at 12:30 p.m. and high schools at 1:30 p.m.; Davidson County, where elementary schools are dismissing at noon and middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.