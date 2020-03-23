TABERNACLE — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office found a stolen car from Greensboro crashed into a tree on Sunday night at Thayer Road, according to a news release. The driver was not at the scene when officers arrived.
A police dog led sheriff's deputies to Hearthside Drive, where they found and arrested Andrea Rae Jones Brooks, 37, of Thomasville, according to a news release.
Brooks was charged with felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, a news release said.
