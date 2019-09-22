A Thomasville man received severe injuries from his motorcycle colliding with an automobile Saturday night, according to a Thomasville police report.
Police said that Glenda Kennedy Poole, 79, was driving a 2016 Toyota 4Runner on Litwin Drive at 8:48 p.m. when she attempted to cross the four lanes of U.S. 29/70 onto Old U.S. 29.
Steven Glen Rhymer, 41, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 29/70 on a 1998 Honda motorcycle.
As Poole's vehicle drove into the pathway of Rhymer's motorcycle, the motorcycle struck the passenger side of Poole's vehicle.
Police said Rhymer was wearing an enclosed helmet. He was transported to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment. He was listed in stable condition.
Poole was not injured and was released from the crash scene.
This crash remains under investigation, police said.
