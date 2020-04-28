Thomas Michael Martens, the former FBI agent convicted of murdering Irish businessman Jason Corbett, will remain in prison, a Davidson County judge ruled this morning.
Attorneys for Martens, who is serving 20 to 25 years in prison in Jason Corbett's death, argued in a motion for a bond hearing that Martens, 70, is at increased risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while he is in prison. And if he gets COVID-19, Martens has a higher risk of severe complications because of his age, they said.
They were asking that Martens be released while an appeal is pending at the N.C. Supreme Court. The state Supreme Court is reviewing a decision by the N.C. Court of Appeals that overturned the second-degree murder convictions of Martens and his daughter, Molly Corbett, who is also serving 20 to 25 years in prison for Jason Corbett's murder.
Davidson County prosecutors and Tracey Corbett Lynch, the sister of Jason Corbett, both strongly opposed Martens' release.
On Tuesday morning, Judge Mark Klass of Davidson Superior Court denied the motion that Martens be released on a $200,000 bond. If Martens had been released, he would have stayed with his son in Waxhaw, where he would have been on electronic house arrest, his attorneys said.
Martens and Molly Corbett, Jason Corbett's widow, are accused of beating Jason to death with a 28-inch Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a concrete paving brick. A medical examiner said Jason Corbett was struck at least 12 times in the head. He was found lying in the master bedroom of the couple's home at 160 Panther Creek Court in the Meadowlands, an upscale golf community in Davidson County.
Martens and Molly Corbett claimed self-defense, saying that they killed Jason Corbett after Jason choked his wife and threatened repeatedly to kill both of them.
Jason Corbett had two children, Jack and Sarah, from his first marriage. They now live in Ireland with Tracey Corbett Lynch and her husband, David Lynch.
It is not clear when the N.C. Supreme Court will rule in the case but it is likely to take months.
