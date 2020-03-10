Dog in bunny costume easter
GREENSBORO — Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon March 28, at the Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Rd., the city announced Tuesday.

Admission is free.

A dog costume contest at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by egg hunts at 10 a.m., according to a news release. There will be areas for little and large dogs.

The event includes vendors, a photo booth and arts and craft. All dogs  must arrive leashed and be up-to-date on vaccinations. No female dogs in heat are allowed.

For information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.

